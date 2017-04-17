‘I didn’t agree with your flag’: Thief replaces church’s rainbow flag with American one

When Betsy Friauf donated a rainbow flag to her local church in Plano, Tex. last October, she was hopeful — but expected the worst.
The Community Unitarian Universalist Church member figured that someone might object to the flag’s message of inclusiveness when congregation leaders put it on the sign outside their building, she told CBS Dallas.
“We’re not naïve. We realize when we put up the first flag, someone might decide they want to remove it,” she told the station. Over the Easter weekend, someone did.
Church leaders found the rainbow flag that had flown outside the building had been replaced with an American flag last weekend, along with a note that read, “I didn’t agree with your flag. So I took it down.”
“If you don’t agree with this one, you can take it down,” it continued, referring to the American flag in its place. “P.S. There are only 2 (two) genders.”
Vandal who stole rainbow flag & replaced it with American flag probably didn't know Plano church already planned to put up new one this week pic.twitter.com/j45EePjFXG— Homa Bash (@HomaBashNBC5) April 17, 2017
Some of the bushes at the base of the sign were trampled, likely by the thief, church members told CBS Dallas.
“It wasn’t a shock to me, but it is disappointing,” Friauf told the local NBC affiliate. “But you know, they gave us a gift, they left us a brand new American flag.”
The church had already planned to replace the rainbow flag later this week, Reverend Patrick Price told the station, though he urged the thief to “come and talk to us — have a conversation.”
Price told the NBC affiliate that church members filed a police report but “this is not something to be upset about. It’s annoying, but there’s nothing malicious done.”
The church will fly the replacement rainbow flag alongside the new American one, he added.
Comments