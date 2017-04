Aerial view of 'mother of all bombs' exploding in Afghanistan

The U.S. Department of Defense released video of the MOAB (mother of all bombs) explosion on ISIS forces in Afghanistan on Thursday, April 13. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, the world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb, had never been used in combat before. Afghan officials said that 36 Islamic State militants were killed in the bombing.