How a wrong number text message, a deployed soldier and 3,000 cookies all came together

When he was first mistakenly included on a family text message chain, Mark Chalifoux kind of just went along with it.
Now, a few months after that first text, Chalifoux is raising money to send a care package full of cookies to a deployed service member that he has never met and knows practically nothing about.
“I don’t want to let down the person this family thinks they’ve been texting, so I’m raising money to send this soldier 3,000 cookies,” Chalifoux wrote on his “Cookies for Christian” GoFundMe page.
How could this happen?
Chalifoux, from Loveland, Ohio, laid out the story on the GoFundMe page, which has already hit its goal of $500 to purchase and ship 84 boxes of Oreos to one lucky service member.
• He received a text message with a picture of a young kid and an older woman and the message: “Always loves going to grammy’s!” Chalifoux, a comedian, according to Daily Dot, replied to the text with one of his own: “Looks like he’s having a blast!”
• The next day, he got another picture of the same kid with a toy car. The message said: “Of course I couldn’t resist buying it for him, fast and furious!” There were many replies including, “aw, give him a smooch for me!” Chalifoux wrote back: “I don’t know why I’m part of this, but I’m happy that kid got his car.” The original texter wrote back: “because you are family!”
• About two weeks later, there was another picture and text. This time it was four soldiers in front of a helicopter with the message: “Christian and his unit shipping out for six months!” There were a number of replies wishing him good luck and promising to pray for him. Chalifoux chimed in and asked: “Which one is Christian?”
It wasn’t enough to get him off the chain as the reply came back “third from the right.” At that point, Chalifoux said he embraced it, replying “A true patriot.”
• On April 5, Chalifoux got another message, a long one that asked how to send Christian a package during his deployment.
And somehow he came up with the idea to send 3,000 cookies.
“There are a lot of great charities out there, and a lot of great causes. This is not one of them. This really doesn’t even make much sense if you think about it too long. It’s just a way to do something nice for a total stranger,” Chalifoux wrote on his GoFundMe page.
Chalifoux told the Daily Dot that he would include a note with his cookies.
“I think it would be kind of cool to know a bunch of strangers wanted to do something nice for you, so I think that’s more valuable than the cookies,” he said.
He decided on Oreos because they are the most popular cookie in America. Oreo sold more than $2.5 billion worth of the cookies in 2014, which is three times more than any other cookie brand, according to Quartz.
