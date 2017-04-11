Assaulted by a deer outside a hotel? Oh yeah, this guy has video to prove it, too

Charlotteans are accustomed to seeing deer quietly roaming their neighborhoods at night, but what happened to a Canadian man on April 1 may be a sign of things to come.

Cary McCook, who is apparently a rapper, was actually jumped by a deer in Smithers, British Columbia.

And no, he wasn’t in his pickup when it happened. He was walking along, headed into the Stork Nest Inn, when a deer came out of nowhere.

The video is in on Youtube.com and, well, it is pure Three Stooges zany.

Cary gets out of the passenger side of a pickup, takes a few steps and pow!

The Web site Deadspin.com features the video under the headline “Man Trucked by Deer,” while the CBC Radio went with the more family friendly headline: “Bam! I got hit by Bambi.”

Deadspin says a the deer “could be a big-time talent.”

McCook acknowledges the hit on his Facebook page with a photo, saying: “Got hit by a deer and ran over in front of my hotel!! Still see the deer fur on my arm.”

CBC Radio says McCook is a rapper and environmental management representative at the Kwadacha First Nation in Fort Ware, British Columbia.

“I get out of my truck,” he told CBC Radio. “When I start to make my way towards the entrance I hear three gallops to my left. I turned. Before I could process it was a deer and try to get out of the way – because my left leg was going left, my right leg was going right, leaving me in the middle – bam! I got hit by Bambi.”

Coincidentally, this is not all that unusual, based on You Tube videos, including one from four months ago that shows a deer hitting a cross country runner in a field.

Beware, Charlotte. Beware.