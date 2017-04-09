Utah doctor convicted of killing wife in bathtub dies

Authorities say a doctor in prison for drugging his beauty queen wife and leaving her to die in a bathtub has passed away.
Correctional officers say they found Martin Joseph MacNeill, 60, unresponsive Sunday near the greenhouse of the Olympus Facility at the Utah State Prison. The officers tried to revive MacNeill, but he was declared dead at the facility.
In a statement, prison officials say that while MacNeill's death is being investigated, there are "no obvious signs of foul play."
MacNeill had been in prison since September 2014 after he was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree obstruction of justice and second-degree forcible sex abuse. His first parole hearing was scheduled for 2052.
The 2013 murder case against MacNeill became a national true-crime cable TV obsession with its tales of plastic surgery and philandering, betrayal and family feuding, jailhouse snitches and a jetted bathtub brought into the courtroom.
MacNeill was also charged with sexually abusing his adult daughter the month after his wife's death. That case came to trial the year after his murder conviction.
