College football player’s explanation for exposing himself to tutors? Jock itch

Tinea cruris, or jock itch, is a fairly common fungal infection some people get in their groins or inner thighs.
All the same, Texas A&M wide reciever Kirk Merritt’s explanation for why he exposed his penis on two separate occasions to female tutors is a little bizarre.
“The fact is that Kirk had a bad case of jock itch,” the college football player’s lawyer said in a statement Saturday.
Let’s back up a little. In October 2016, Merritt was a member of Texas A&M’s football team, but he wasn’t playing because he had just transferred from Oregon, and NCAA rules mandate that student-athletes who transfer must take a year off before they can compete again.
During that time, Merritt was accused by two different female tutors for the program of exposing and touching his genitals within arm’s reach of them, according to the Houston Chronicle. The alleged incidents took place “on or about” back-to-back days, according to court documents posted online by Deadspin.
In November, Merritt was arrested and charged on two counts of indecent exposure before being released on bail, according to the Dallas Morning News. He was suspended from the football team in late October while the school conducted its own investigation and later reinstated to the program in February. He has since practiced with the team this spring.
On Friday, Merritt pleaded not guilty to both counts in county court, per ESPN. His lawyer, Rick Davis, told The (Bryan, Texas) Eagle that he believes Merritt is guilty of disorderly conduct, not indecent exposure, because when he exposed himself, he was not doing so for his own sexual pleasure, even if it made the tutors uncomfortable.
The disorderly conduct statute “requires only that a defendant is reckless about whether another may be present who will be offended or alarmed by his act,” Davis argued.
Disorderly conduct is a Class C misdemeanor in Texas, which can only result in a fine and no jail time. But if Merritt is found guilty of indecent exposure, a Class B misdemeanor, he could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Jock itch is characterized by red, irritated skin that itches and oozes and usually goes away on its own. It is common among athletes, especially men, because the fungus that causes it thrives in moist areas where sweat gathers and is trapped. If it persists, doctors may prescribe antifungal cream or antibiotics.
