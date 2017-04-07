Miami trial reveals feds investigating Chris Brown, Lil Wayne for drug ties

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified Pause

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial