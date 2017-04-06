Latest: State court denies inmates' bid for execution stay

1:29 'Don't do that again' says Portland mayor to Pepsi-wielding man Pause

2:35 Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:01 Grocery store closes in Nugent's Corner

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production