600,000 defective prescription inhalers recalled, FDA announces

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:58 New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge