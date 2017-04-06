National

April 6, 2017 9:13 AM

Fourth person dies after St. Louis boiler explosion

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

The St. Louis medical examiner says a fourth person has died from injuries suffered when a boiler exploded at a St. Louis business.

The medical examiner's office says 53-year-old Clifford Lee died Wednesday at St. Louis University Hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2oIkdio ) that Lee was with two friends Monday filling out new employee paperwork at Faultless Linen Company when the boiler exploded at Loy-Lange Box Co. The one-ton boiler flew about 500 feet through the air and crashed through the linen company's roof.

Lee's friends, 46-year-old Christopher Watkins and 43-year-old Tonya Suarez-Gonzalez, died at the scene.

A Loy-Lange worker, 59-year-old Kenneth Trentham, also died in the blast.

Federal and local investigators are working to determine the cause of the blast.

