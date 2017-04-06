AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

US hints at military action to retaliate against Assad
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration hinted at military action against Syria Thursday as the president and top officials considered how to retaliate against President Bashar Assad for this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. Military leaders discussed options with the White House, likely including a missile strike.
President Donald Trump suggested that Assad may have to leave power, and his comments were strongly underscored by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who told reporters "there's no role for him to govern the Syrian people."
Among the options being considered was an immediate, overnight strike, according to two U.S. officials, who weren't authorized to discuss military planning publicly and requested anonymity. Tillerson and other top national security figures were hastily called to a meeting to discuss military options, one of the officials said. At the Pentagon, meanwhile, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff gathered for a meeting with the chairman, Gen. Joseph Dunford, in his office.
The administration has been put to the test this week amid an international outcry over the newly horrifying violence in Syria. Over the past seven years, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the nation's civil war, triggering the worst refugee crisis since World War II.
Trump's tone has grown graver with the passing days. On Wednesday, he said this week's attack crossed "a lot of lines" — not just the "red line" of chemical weapons use that President Barack Obama once set as an ultimatum for the Assad government.
___
Pressure builds on Syria's Assad after chemical attack
BEIRUT (AP) — President Bashar Assad's government came under mounting international pressure Thursday after a chemical attack in northern Syria, with even key ally Russia saying its support is not unconditional.
Turkey, meanwhile, said samples from victims of Tuesday's attack, which killed more than 80 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, indicate they were exposed to sarin, a highly toxic nerve agent.
Syria rejected the accusations, and Moscow warned against apportioning blame until an investigation has been carried out.
The United States said it hoped for a vote late Thursday night on a U.N. Security Council resolution that would condemn the chemical attack, but with council members still negotiating the text into the evening, the British Mission's political coordinator Stephen Hickey tweeted the vote wouldn't take place until later.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with The Associated Press that "unconditional support is not possible in this current world."
___
Survivors of Syria chemical attack grapple with fallout
BEIRUT (AP) — Three days after it was engulfed in toxic gas, the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun is a place of ghostly desolation, its streets empty and its mourning tents packed with weeping survivors.
More than 80 people were killed in the attack Tuesday on the opposition-held town, a massacre that has been widely blamed on Syrian government forces. Residents and doctors say many of those who fled have yet to return, fearful of lingering fumes or another attack. The dead have been buried in trenches.
Here are the accounts of survivors who spoke to The Associated Press about how they are coping.
FATIMA ALYOUSEF
One of the few survivors in a house close to the epicenter of the attack, Fatima Alyousef is haunted by images of her cousin and aunt, who died in her arms as she tried to save them.
___
Gorsuch heads for confirmation as Senate tears up own rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a confrontation that could reshape the Supreme Court for generations, Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules Thursday to allow Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch to ascend to the high court over furious Democratic objections.
Democrats denounced the GOP's use of what both sides dubbed the "nuclear option" to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that would further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the nation. Many Republicans bemoaned reaching that point, too, but they blamed Democrats for pushing them to it.
"We will sadly point to today as a turning point in the history of the Senate and the Supreme Court," declared Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
"This is going to be a chapter, a monumental event in the history of the Senate, not for the better but for the worse," warned Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a senior Republican.
A final confirmation vote on Gorsuch is expected Friday, and he should be sworn in soon to hear the final cases of the term. He was nominated by President Donald Trump shortly after the January inauguration.
___
Dems in Trump states pressured from both sides on court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a rare and momentous decision — one by one, seated at desks centuries old, senators will stand and cast their votes for a Supreme Court nominee.
It's a difficult political call in the modern era, especially for the 10 Democrats facing tough re-election next year in states that President Donald Trump won.
"Resist" is the rallying cry for the Democratic Party's liberal base, and that applies to all Trump nominees, even Neil Gorsuch, a mild-mannered jurist who won unanimous Senate backing to the appellate court in 2006. Democratic voters have flooded lawmakers' offices with calls, protested outside state offices and tweeted vulgarities if senators even hint at being conciliatory with Trump and the GOP.
"I come from a state that no matter how I vote, 50 percent of the people are mad," says Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, who will oppose Gorsuch when the Senate votes on his confirmation Friday. "So I'm kind of used to this. The only difference is that the ones who are happy are really happy."
Already in the minority, Democrats face tough political odds in next year's midterms, defending 25 seats for caucus members to the GOP's eight. The looming question for the 10 Democrats is whether a Supreme Court vote will still resonate with voters in 19 months or whether Trump's standing, the economy, jobs or health care will be greater concerns.
___
Nunes steps away from Russia probe, citing ethics complaints
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman is stepping aside from leading a congressional investigation of Russian interference in last year's U.S. presidential election, citing ethics complaints that he mishandled classified information.
The decision by Rep. Devin Nunes of California comes amid partisan turmoil on the House intelligence committee. Democrats have alleged that Nunes, who was on President Donald Trump's transition team, is too close to the White House and cannot lead an impartial inquiry. In an extraordinary step, the usually-quiet House Ethics Committee said that it is investigating whether Nunes improperly disclosed classified information. President Donald Trump said Nunes is "a very honorable guy."
Nunes blamed "left-wing activist groups" for filing accusations against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics.
"The charges are entirely false and politically motivated and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power," Nunes said in a statement.
Nunes' move could be seen as a win for Democrats whose cries for an independent panel to investigate Russia's possible ties with the Trump campaign have grown. They have pointed in particular to two Nunes trips to the White House — one announced, one not — as evidence that his loyalty to Trump outweighs his commitment to leading a bipartisan investigation.
___
Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90
NEW YORK (AP) — He was only kidding.
Really. Don Rickles loved everybody: black or white, gay or straight, fat or thin.
But don't get him started on his wife, or the time she dove into their swimming pool while wearing all her jewelry.
And drowned.
For more than half a century, the hollering, bald-headed "Mr. Warmth" let everyone have it. Insults rained on the meek and the mighty, from unsuspecting fans to such fellow celebrities as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Johnny Carson.
___
Harassment headlines spotlight change _ and the lack of it
The accusations — of an Uber manager propositioning an engineer via instant message on her first day in his department, of the top-rated host at Fox News calling female co-workers to talk about sex — are so lurid they sound like outliers.
But years after companies and courts began insisting sexual harassment has no place on the job, it continues to fester — particularly when employers tolerate it, experts say.
While the allegations are unproven, reports that Fox, Uber and other organizations may have allowed such treatment to go unchecked, push back against assumptions that sexual harassment has diminished, even as it has been labeled unacceptable.
The effort to change workplace dynamics "feels like it's been going on a long time, but 30 years in the history of male-female relationships is less than the blink of an eye," said Louise Fitzgerald, a psychologist who in the 1980s developed a survey long used by the U.S. military and other employers to measure their workers' specific experiences of sexual harassment.
"We keep having to rediscover this over and over again, and every time we're shocked."
___
O'Reilly advertisers risk reputation, but viewers remain
NEW YORK (AP) — While dozens of brands have said they're pulling ads from Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor" because of harassment allegations against its host, others remain to court the biggest audience on cable television news.
An ad boycott against Bill O'Reilly quickly took shape following The New York Times story last weekend that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to settle their accusations of sexual misconduct or abusive behavior against him. On Thursday, more than 40 companies had said they weren't running commercials on O'Reilly's show, according to CNN, which has maintained a count.
One of the companies that hasn't abandoned O'Reilly is Angie's List. The company has a contract with Fox that doesn't specify which program its ads will air on, and has no plans to change its strategy, said Cheryl Reed, spokeswoman for the company that offers crowd-sourced reviews of local businesses.
"We place ads across a wide spectrum of venues intending to reach as many viewers/listeners/ readers as possible without taking a position on the viewpoints of the venues themselves," Reed said Wednesday.
It's a large audience to bypass, and there's little evidence that the allegations and the $13 million in settlements paid out to five women have impacted O'Reilly's viewership. His show drew 3.76 million viewers on Monday and 3.65 million on Tuesday, the Nielsen company said. On average, his show drew 3.98 million viewers nightly for the first three months of 2017, his largest quarterly average in the show's two-decade history.
___
Tim Terrific: Tebow homers in 1st AB as Mets minor leaguer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow has hit a home run in his first at-bat as a New York Mets minor leaguer.
The former NFL quarterback connected for a two-run drive Thursday night for the Columbia Fireflies in a Class A South Atlantic League game against Augusta.
With a 15 mph wind blowing out, Tebow launched a shot and stopped at second base, thinking it was a double. But the ball hit a railing just above the fence in left-center field and an umpire twirled his hand to indicate the homer.
Tebow pumped his fist in the air as he rounded the rest of the bases in the second inning as the crowd went wild. He started the game in left field.
Tebow played three seasons in the NFL. The former Heisman Trophy winner left football for broadcasting after the 2012 season, before deciding to pursue a career in a sport he last played as a junior in high school.
