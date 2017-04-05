Nivea pulls its ‘White Is Purity’ ad campaign after outcry

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

0:36 Raw footage from WTVJ of the scene where Francis Karpinski was murdered in 1978

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly