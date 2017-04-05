She got accepted into every Ivy League school – and a 9th elite school for good measure

A New Jersey high school senior decided to shoot for the stars, and it paid off.
In a monumental feat, Ifeoma White-Thorpe has been accepted into every single Ivy League school – eight in total.
Ifeoma White-Thorpe. She has been accepted by ALL 8 Ivy League schools: Harvard, Yale, Columbia, UPenn, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Princeton pic.twitter.com/SSWNwzuNfN— Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) April 5, 2017
“I want to go into global health and study biology and so many of them have great research facilities, so I was like, I might as well just shoot my shot and apply,” she told WABC-TV.
White-Thorpe, a senior and student government president at Rockaway’s Morris Hills High School, was shaking with anticipation upon receiving the eighth acceptance letter, according to CNN.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight,’ and I clicked it and it said ‘Congratulations’ and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ ” White-Thorpe told WABC-TV.
She now faces a very difficult choice between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth and Brown – plus she got into Stanford.
As of now, she says she’s not sure which elite school she will choose. But she can count herself as one of a select few who have accomplished the remarkable feat.
