Report that Ann Coulter and Jimmie Walker are dating is social media dy-no-mite

Legendary TV producer Norman Lear dropped a little bombshell in a recent interview that exploded heads all over the place.
Jimmie Walker, who played J.J. Evans on Lear’s 1970s sitcom, “Good Times,” dates conservative commentator Ann Coulter, Lear revealed.
“J.J. dates Ann Coulter!” said Kenya Barris, the creator of “black-ish” who did the interview for Entertainment Weekly. “You couldn’t write that! That’s fantastic!”
Social media’s reaction was more like this: “Um, what?!”
“I love him; he’s a wonderful guy, but I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter,” Lear told Barris, explaining that he and his wife had dinner with Coulter and Walker.
He said Coulter turned out to be “a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.”
To repeat: Social media said “um, what?!”
Saw Jimmie Walker trending and thought he died but he's just gone to the Sunken Place pic.twitter.com/gC8FsLOLPg— DKT (@darleneturner53) April 4, 2017
Norman Lear says Jimmie Walker is dating Ann Coulter https://t.co/XWgfvv03WC pic.twitter.com/ZpYlssT5OI— jess sager (@ohheyjesssager) April 4, 2017
Apparently, Ann Coulter and Jimmy Walker (yes, from Good Times) are dating. I'm so embarrassed for both of them. Bless.— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 4, 2017
Ann Coulter and Jimmie Walker are officially the strangest couple ever. They can only be outdone if Tomi Lahren dated Louis Farrakhan.— Mark (@the8thangel) April 4, 2017
We are living in a time where Ann Coulter and Jimmie Walker are dating. Blink twice if you're being held against your will, Jimmie.— Martha (@MarthaYoung) April 5, 2017
When you find out Ann Coulter is dating Jimmy "J.J." Walker... pic.twitter.com/oAOw7IewH2— Big Red Shark (@Bigredshark) April 4, 2017
This is old news to some folks. Coulter and Walker were first linked romantically a decade ago when they showed up together to the 2007 TV Land Awards. In an interview later with The Blade, Walker was asked if the two share political views.
“Ann is a good friend and I enjoy our conversations,” Walker said. “Do we agree on everything? Of course not!
“But that is what is missing in this country today: you should still be able to have friendships with people with whom you have philosophical differences with. Truth be told, at the TV Land Awards she was probably just using me to get to Greg Brady!!!!”
In an interview with HuffPost Live in 2013, Coulter confirmed the two were friends but said Walker was “spreading that rumor” that their relationship was more than platonic.
