10 companies pull advertising from Bill O’Reilly’s show amid sexual harassment scandal

1:04 Single mother of four on what motivates her Pause

0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production

1:01 Grocery store closes in Nugent's Corner

1:44 A sunny Monday at Whatcom Falls Park

1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

0:46 Burning lawnmower sets hedge on fire

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly