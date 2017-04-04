He wrote it was the ‘absolute worst place to live in America.’ Now he lives there.

Chris Ingraham works as a reporter for the Washington Post, obviously located in D.C., and lives in Red Lake County, Minnesota.
How did that happen? He called the county the “absolute worst place to live in America.”
To be fair, those were Ingraham’s words, but he was just the messenger. He was quoting a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that ranked the best and worst places to live, and that was just one sentence of the story. But that didn’t stop the angry emails – all from the same zip code, according to CBS News.
“Yeah, so I publish the story. The story goes up at like 9:32 on a Monday. By 9:37 the hate mail started rolling in,” Chris told CBS. “Like on social media it was just fast and furious and it was like nothing I’d ever seen before.”
But one of those emails was from Jason Brumwell, who said he wanted Ingraham to “put his money where his mouth was,” and invited him to come see the county for himself. Ingraham accepted, and flew to see the area in September 2015, about a month after the article published.
“So I pull up to the courthouse and I get out of the car – and there’s a marching band playing,” Ingraham told CBS. “And there were no pitchforks, no torches, no nothing. Just a bunch of beaming, smiling people. And the weird thing about the trip, when I got back, I couldn’t stop thinking about the place.”
Partially motivated by the people who chose to be so welcoming to him, Ingraham and his wife – both fed up with the high cost of living and D.C. traffic – decided to move to Red Lake County in 2016. Ingraham still works remotely for the Post.
The original story also points to why Ingraham would like the area, contrary to the rankings on which he reported.
“Now, if you spend even a few minutes with the map above you can probably find a few things to quibble with in the methodology,” he wrote. “If you hate summer, like me, it may seem that there’s an inordinate emphasis on warm weather and ample sunshine.”
And, according to some tweets about Minnesota, he has apparently taken a permanent liking to his new home.
WHY ISN'T IT #1??? https://t.co/NxGzFl8aOW— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 3, 2017
#MyBestEverDecision: taking @Jason_Brum up on that invite to visit some godforsaken corner of Minnesota— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 3, 2017
