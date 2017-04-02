Soon after they met on Facebook, he tried to ‘steal,’ rape and marry her, police say

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:04 Snow plow driver talks about working Whatcom County's brutal winter

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway