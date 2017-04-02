Man pleads guilty to striking, killing Australian satirist

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:17 Drone video captures Kansas landscape ravaged by wildfire

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

5:34 Take a tour of a doomsday bunkers, luxury survival condos