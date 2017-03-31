Gilbert Baker, the man who designed the rainbow flag for LGBT pride, has died

2:24 California girl on detained father: “I need my dad” Pause

1:41 EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:45 Watch this un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill