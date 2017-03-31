When his older brother was electrocuted, he tried to save him — and died too

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation Pause

0:45 Watch this un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington