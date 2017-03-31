Trump Jr. reels in Blacktip shark on Florida beach

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado