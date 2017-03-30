After 125 years as a house of worship, church becomes a home

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain Pause

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices