A black, gay Santa married to a white man. ‘Santa’s Husband’ tells their story

What started as a tweet is now a book.
And even though it’s a parody, “Santa’s Husband” is sure to attract plenty of attention this holiday season.
Daniel Kibblesmith is a comedian. He is a staff writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the co-author of “How to Win at Everything.” Kibblesmith served as the in-house comedian at Groupon and has written comic books “Valiant High” and “The Doorman.”
Now he’s the author of “Santa’s Husband,” a new parody picture book that depicts Santa as black, gay and in an interracial marriage. As in the original tweet, Santa’s white husband often fills in for him at the mall in the book, according to a description of the story. The book is illustrated by AP Quach, a screenwriter and cartoonist.
Me & @JenAshleyWright have decided our future child will only know about Black Santa. If they see a white one we'll say "That's his husband"— Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) December 3, 2016
*THREAD*— Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) March 28, 2017
I can't believe it, but this is officially happening. 'SANTA'S HUSBAND' Coming Holidays 2017 w/@alperryman from @harperdesignbks. pic.twitter.com/WpHe84Kso9
Here's a higher res of @alperryman's original concept art. Really excited to be working with her and everyone at @harperdesignbks. pic.twitter.com/JTeqAUP8EG— Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) March 28, 2017
The book will be printed by Harper Design, which “features beautifully illustrated books of the highest quality that celebrate the aesthetics and culture of the world around us,” according to its Twitter profile. The book will be available for the holiday season.
Kibblesmith seems well prepared to deal with those who don’t find the concept of a gay or black Santa amusing.
So it begins. #SantasHusband pic.twitter.com/xS90sqwwwW— Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) March 29, 2017
