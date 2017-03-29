Restaurant owner bans children, isn't backing down after some parents pitch a fit

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In Pause

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider