10 Things to Know for Today

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In Pause

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:17 Drone video captures Kansas landscape ravaged by wildfire