Your cat probably likes you better than she likes food, new study finds

Despite what it may seem like at times, cats are not just interacting with you to get food. They actually prefer interacting with you, at least according to a new study.
Cats prefer human interaction to food, toys and other scents, according to the study published in Behavioural Processes.
“Although there was clear individual variability in cat preference, social interaction with humans was the most-preferred stimulus category for the majority of cats, followed by food,” according to the study conducted by researchers from Oregon and New Jersey.
The findings held for both shelter cats and pets. The study consisted of 50 cats, according to Metro, and more than 50 percent of them preferred humans to food after being left without humans, food and toys for a few hours.
While cats may like human interaction more than food, according to a BBC2 documentary “Cats v. Dogs,” dogs love humans more than cats do.
