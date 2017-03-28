APNewsBreak: Judge approves release of jailed Mexican man

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho Pause

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly