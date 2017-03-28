He was innocent but spent half his life in prison. His patience was finally rewarded

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park Pause

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill