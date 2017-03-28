Guy robs a 7-11. Forgets one thing. It's important not to forget this.

There are dumb criminals, and then there’s this guy.
Police in Washington, D.C., are looking for a man who tried to rob a 7-11 there.
He had a gun and a disguise.
The bad news for him is that he forgot to pull his ski mask down before he demanded the money.
Gotcha! (Or at least your face.)
Surveillance cameras snapped lots of pictures, and video, of his face, which the Metropolitan Police Department released on Monday.
There he is getting out of his white car outside.
There he is walking through the door.
There he is pulling a gun out of his pocket.
There he is demanding the cash.
Oops!
There he is pulling down his mask.
He checked over his shoulder. Did anybody see me?
There he went, with a handful of cash.
The robbery occurred around 7:43 p.m. on March 21, according to Fox 5 in Washington.
