Want to save time and money? Kill your lawn and embrace drought-resistant plants

3:20 Bellingham woman is first graduate from Whatcom's Mental Health Court Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours