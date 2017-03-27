Board recommends rejecting clemency for 2 Arkansas inmates

3:20 Dig In video series: 5 perennials that hummingbirds can't resist Pause

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

4:29 Dig In video series: 10 tips for a healthy, happy lawn

5:05 Dig In video series: X factor for high desert gardens is xeriscaping

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

3:20 Bellingham woman is first graduate from Whatcom's Mental Health Court

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park