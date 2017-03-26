Meet Indivisible, the young progressives leading the Trump resistance

2:35 House Speaker Paul Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’ Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court