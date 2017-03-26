National

March 26, 2017 12:15 AM

Alabama authorities: 2 teens, 2 adults killed in plane crash

The Associated Press
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala.

Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers and two adults have been killed in a small plane crash.

Blount County Operations Commander Tim Kent tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2njukHg ) the dead are believed to be family members. They are identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.

Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch says the Cessna 210 departed from Kissimmee, Florida, and was traveling to Jackson, Tennessee.

The plane crashed Saturday about 2:30 p.m. local time.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

View more video

Nation & World Videos