In her new book, Rachel Dolezal isn’t backing down from her racial identity claims

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:28 See highlights from the third annual Bham Fam Fair

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting