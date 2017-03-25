A man is barricaded in a bus on the Las Vegas Strip after shooting kills one, police say

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying Pause

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court