Some high school seniors were having a water balloon fight. Then gunfire broke out.

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'