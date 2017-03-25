National

March 25, 2017 10:28 AM

Report: University leader got fitness freebies

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

An investigation has found that the outgoing leader of the University of California's Berkeley campus improperly accepted free benefits, mostly related to personal fitness.

A report released Friday was heavily blacked out, but the readable portions said Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks didn't pay for $5,000 worth of a gym membership and 48 personal training sessions. He also had an exercise machine installed at home.

The Los Angeles Times reports (goo.gl/meb7Mh) that a UC spokeswoman says Dirks has apologized and repaid the money.

Dirks, who will step down June 30, has been criticized for a range of issues, including his handling of sexual harassment claims against some faculty.

The investigation concluded in September, but the report was kept private for six months.

