Ryan spares Yoder, other vulnerable GOP congressmen

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

2:35 House Speaker Paul Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."