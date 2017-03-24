Florida man enjoys pancake breakfast ... in the middle of an intersection

Kiaron Thomas, a 21-year-old man, faces charges after eating breakfast in the middle of an intersection as a prank.
Video of the March 21 incident was posted on Facebook.
Thomas, shirtless and wearing pajama pants, sat in a folding chair with a small “TV” table in the crosswalk of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway in Lakeland, Florida. In the video, cars and trucks pass by Thomas, while he dines on a pancake. It appears that there are eggs and bacon on his plate, and a bottle of syrup on the table.
Police were called to the intersection around 10:50 a.m., according to the Lakeland Police Department Facebook page, but did not find anyone.
A video was posted to Facebook, and Thomas was tagged in the video. Thomas lives about 100 yards from the intersection, according to police. He admitted he did it as a prank.
Thomas has been charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic. He will be in court on April 25.
The Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook post has attracted more than 800 shares, 350 comments and 450 reactions. Many of the commenters say that the video is funny and the man should not get more than slap on the wrist.
The following video contains language that the some may find offensive.
