How to protect your money from gas pump scams that steal your debit card info

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan Pause

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank