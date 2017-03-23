This trait shapes your belief in climate change more than your science knowledge does

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device