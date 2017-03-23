Why a teacher accused of sexual misconduct is smiling in her mugshot

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter