Law requiring birth certificate for marriage challenged

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

2:53 Chuckanut Drive turns 100 years old

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:17 Drone video captures Kansas landscape ravaged by wildfire

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you