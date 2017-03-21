Firefighter accused of taking heroin and passing out with three kids in his truck

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

1:07 Bellingham ready for first day of Spring

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly