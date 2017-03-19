‘This is not the American dream,’ says woman turned destitute waiting for disability

2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting