Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.
Since leaving The White House, former President George W. Bush has become an avid painter. He's also made it his own mission to get to know the armed service members who served him. And through a series of paintings called "Portraits of Courage," he is raising money for The Military Service Initiative, helping vets transition to civilian life.
The luxury survival condos and doomsday bunkers are built to protect against a catastrophic event while offering privacy and comfort for its residents. Logic Integration designed and installed a massive AV system for a missile silo doomsday bunker in Kansas.
Tornadoes spawned by a powerful storm system that move through part of the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday has killed at least three people, including two in Illinois. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that survey teams would catalog damage and determine the number of tornadoes that touched down in Illinois.
The small plane was carrying a husband, wife and three teenagers home to San Jose from Riverside, Calif. after they went to a cheerleading competition at Disneyland. Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said that there were no injuries from the homes, and everyone inside has been accounted for as of Monday evening.
Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam's hydroelectric plant can't function. Crews will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope revealed the first known system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star, dubbed Trappist-1 after the Belgian-operated telescope in Chile. Three of these planets are in a habitable zone, where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water. That's a new record for number of habitable-zone planets found around a single star outside our solar system.