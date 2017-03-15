How to make the best of another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve

Now that the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected on Wednesday, consumers should take stock of their financial exposure to the new economic reality.
More interest rate increases will follow.
“The wind is blowing in one direction now, and that’s toward higher interest rates,” said Greg McBride, chief financial strategist at Bankrate.com.
This marks the Fed’s third step in two years toward a higher and more normal interest rate level. Like the others, it will hit credit cards, mortgages, home equity loans and saving accounts.
The punch will be harder for borrowers who aren’t on their guard. And the benefits of higher rates could skip savers completely if they don’t shop for better deals.
Here are some tips to help you make the most of rising interest rates.
▪ Reduce credit card balances as much as you can, as quickly as you can.
McBride said card companies will bump up their interest rates within one or two billing cycles of the Fed’s action. Paying down those balances reduces the extra you will have to pay in interest. Failing to reduce the balances means the amount you owe will grow faster with the higher interest rate.
▪ Take advantage of zero-percent balance transfer offers some credit cards make.
Ron Farmer, co-founder of CHES Inc. in Kansas City, said cardholders with balances should look for zero percent balance transfer deals. These will charge no interest for a year or more, giving the consumer time to pay down the balance without having to pay interest and without interest payments piling up.
Most consumers with a credit card carrying a balance should qualify for a transfer, Farmer said, unless they have “credit challenges” such as late or missed payments.
▪ Home shoppers should lock in a mortgage rate but only once they’re fairly certain about their closing date.
McBride said mortgage rates has moved up ahead of the Fed’s rate increase. Locking in the mortgage rate once the closing date is “reasonably certain” protects the borrower against unexpected mortgage rate swings for the 40- to 45-day lock in.
Farmer said homeowners who want to refinance mortgages already face the higher rates but might see rates dip a bit, assuming the Fed doesn’t surprise markets with hints that it may act again sooner than expected.
▪ Car buyers can shop in peace.
Farmer said the Fed’s rate increase will hit car loans quickly. But McBride said the increase won’t impact a buyer’s decision meaningfully. Only $3 a month more on a $20,000 car loan, he said.
“Nobody’s going to downsize from the SUV to the compact because of that,” McBride said.
▪ Savers need to stay nimble and keep shopping for the highest rates.
Savers have suffered for years under the Fed’s persistent low interest rate policies. They haven’t benefited much from the Fed’s first two rate increases and won’t now unless they work at it, McBride said.
“You have to go out and find the better yields. They’re not going to find you,” he said.
Compare savings rates only on accounts covered by the FDIC, which ensures the account is safe.
McBride suggests high yielding savings accounts or certificates of deposit of six months. Savers are not getting much reward for tying up their savings for two or more years. Longer CDs also mean savers will miss out on the chance to collect higher rates as they arrive.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments