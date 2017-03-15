This fisherman has such a way with sharks, they come back to see him

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree Pause

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

3:14 Trump in 1991: 1986 'tax act was just an absolute catastrophe'

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting