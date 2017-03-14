US government says new travel ban 'substantially different'

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

1:24 Mr. Wilson, the rescue dog, finds a home in Broward

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'