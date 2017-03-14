‘Pi Day’ deals at restaurants, stores

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'